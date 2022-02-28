Damaged pipeline left 850 Waterloo homes without natural gas Monday night

A natural gas pipeline was damaged Monday, leaving approximately 850 Waterloo homes without heat.

Enbridge Gas said construction crews hit the pipeline near Chokecherry Crescent, just off of Wilmot Line, around 9 a.m.

Repairs were completed by 7 p.m.

Enbridge said workers then went to each affected residence to reignite furnace pilot lights, and were asking homeowners to leave their porch lights on if they wanted workers to stop by.

"It's freezing," said Hany Samuel, who was waiting for workers to arrive at his family's home. "If it continues like this, I'll wake them up and try to find somewhere to stay."

A warming centre was also set up at the Adult Rec Centre at 185 King Street South, and the city said about 15 people stopped by Monday night.

A tweet from the utility published at 2:30 a.m. said that location had since closed.

Door tags were left for anyone who wasn't home to let Enbridge Gas workers in.

"If you're unavailable, or we can't gain access to your home, we'll leave a card on your door with our contact information to schedule a return visit," said Leanne McNaughton, the senior communications advisor for Enbridge Gas, on Monday night.