Damaged line leaves 850 Waterloo residents without natural gas

Around 850 Waterloo residents are without natural gas after a pipeline was hit during construction.

In a tweet, Enbridge Gas said the affected area is around Chokecherry Crescent.

Gas service for @citywaterloo customers near Chokecherry Cres. was interrupted due to a #naturalgas pipeline hit during construction. Safety is our top priority. Impacted customers will be notified. (1/2) — Enbridge Gas (@enbridgegas) February 28, 2022

Enbridge Gas is repairing the line and once fixed, staff will visiting each affected home tonight to reignite furnace pilot lights, the City of Waterloo said in a tweet.

Residents may go to a warming centre at the Adult Recreation Centre at 185 King St., the city continued. The centre will be open until midnight.