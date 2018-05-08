

CTV Kitchener





A Kitchener home is destroyed after an early morning house fire in the St. Mary's neighbourhood of the city.

Fire crews were called to the home on Admiral Road at approximately 4:40 a.m. on Monday.

Neighbours say they woke up to a loud bang and could see flames rising from the back of the home.

Platoon Chief Terry Gitzel says when firefighters arrived they could see flames coming from the rear of the residence.

Fire officials say a middle-aged couple live in the home but only one person was inside the house when flames broke out. They were able to make it out safely and were treated at the scene for smoke inhalation.

The couple’s pets, a cat and a dog, perished in the fire.

The platoon chief says damage is estimated to be $450,000 with the back of the home and the roofline suffering the majority of the damage as well smoke damage to the interior and contents of the home.

The cause of the fire is undetermined but it is not considered suspicious, according to fire officials. However they say they believe it started outside near the area of the hot tub or fence.

Neighbours say they are planning to start a fundraiser to help the couple who have lost their home and two pets.