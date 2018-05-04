Featured
Damage from kitchen fire pegged at $150,000
Published Friday, May 4, 2018 10:52AM EDT
A family of five has been displaced following a fire in their Kitchener home.
Fire officials say fire broke out around 9 a.m. Thursday in the upper unit of a home on Bingeman Street.
The fire began in the kitchen and was extinguished by firefighters.
Damage from the fire is estimated at $150,000.
The fire is not believed to be suspicious.