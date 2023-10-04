Damage from fire at Cambridge hospital estimated at $1 million

A fire on the roof of Cambridge Memorial Hospital caused around $1 million in damage, the Cambridge Fire Department says.

The fire department provided the damage estimate on Wednesday, the day after flames broke out at the hospital, forcing an evacuation.

“The challenge with this fire is the smoke penetrations travelled to the floors,” John Percy, captain of fire prevention with Cambridge Fire, said speaking on Tuesday.

The fire department said the flames were contained to the mechanical room on the roof of the B wing of the hospital.

No one was injured and the evacuation ended around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

SURGERIES RESCHEDULED

As a result of the fire, the hospital rescheduled surgeries and endoscopies planned for Tuesday and Wednesday.

Staff said four endoscopies were cancelled Tuesday and 26 were cancelled on Wednesday. Eight surgeries were cancelled Tuesday and 26 were cancelled on Wednesday.

“We are still cleaning and assessing the post-anaesthetic care unit and OR areas affected by the smoke,” said Stephan Beckhoff on Wednesday afternoon, a spokesperson for the hospital.

Administrators said they hope to be back to normal operations on Thursday.