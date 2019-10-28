

Chris Thomson, CTV Kitchener





KITCHENER - Officials estimate there was around half a million dollars in damage for a late night fire at an insurance outlet.

Fire crews were called the incident at Stirling and King Streets around 11 p.m. on Sunday.

They say no people were at Nuernberger & Scott Limited Insurance Brokers at the time. No injuries have been reported.

Crews remained on scene late into the morning.

The investigation is ongoing, but officials say they believe that it may have begun in the basement.

About 20 firefighters tried to fight the fire there before backing off.

"They struggled a little bit at first, I understand," says fire prevention officer Jim Hodge. "There is some concern, I understand, that it was gas fed. They are not sure about that. We won't know about that until we can take a look."

He says that the fire was under control in about 45 minutes.

The Ontario Fire Marshall's Office is expected to help investigate on Monday afternoon.

It's not considered suspicious.