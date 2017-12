CTV Kitchener





A Waterloo home is destroyed after flames broke out early Sunday morning.

Firefighters were called to the Bridge Street West property at 5:06 a.m. and the platoon chief says when crews arrived the home was engulfed in flames.

Firefighters were able to knock down the fire in about 30 minutes but they say the home is a total loss.

Fire officials say no one was hurt and they don’t believe anyone was inside the home when flames broke out.

The Ontario Fire Marshal has been called in to investigate the cause.

Fire officials say the damage estimate is over $500,000.