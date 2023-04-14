Dam warning booms, buoys being installed and replaced: GRCA

The Grand River Conservation Authority (GRCA) says it will be installing booms and buoys upstream of its dams over the coming weeks.

The conservation authority said the work is part of its annual safety procedures. The booms and buoys are designed to warn water enthusiasts about the location of dams on reservoirs and waterways.

The GRCA said it is also working to replace the existing orange booms with yellow ones in accordance with regulations set by Transport Canada.

The conservation authority said dams pose serious, even deadly, risks if warning signs are ignored. GRCA said water can surge through gates and valves or over dams, and there can be strong undertows and currents.

GRCA said work will be happening from April 17 to April 27.