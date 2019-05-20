

CTV Kitchener





A dairy barn fire outside Moorefield has resulted in the closure of a rural road.

Wellington County OPP and Mapleton Township Fire Department were called to the blaze on Concession Road 6 around 5 p.m.

Mapletown Fire estimates that there were 72 animals inside the barn at the time of the fire. They say they and the farmers were able to get 50 out at the time of release.

Both the Drayton and Moorefield fire stations responded to the call before additional assistance was requested from Palmerston and Listowel.

The road has been closed for emergency operations.

OPP says the bulk of the fire has been contained.