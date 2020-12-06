KITCHENER -- Following a drastic dip in daily COVID-19 cases on Saturday, Waterloo Region is reporting over 60 new positive tests once again and has confirmed another death.

The Sunday afternoon dashboard update shows an increase of 64 cases to the total count. This comes after a week where the daily number never dropped below 60, except for a drop to just 35 on Saturday.

Another 73 cases are considered resolved, one more person has died, the active case count has dropped by 20, and the number of people in hospital remains unchanged.

This brings the Waterloo Region COVID-19 totals to 3,987 confirmed cases, 3,336 resolved, 127 deaths, 513 active cases, 30 in hospital, and 11 being treated in the ICU.

The active COVID-19 facility outbreaks in the area also dropped by one to 23.

Outbreaks at William G. Davis Public School in Cambridge, St. Bernadette Catholic Elementary School in Kitchener, and an unnamed congregate setting have all been declared over.

Meanwhile, outbreaks have been declared at Franklin Public School, which has two cases associated to it, and another unnamed congregate setting, with one case associated to it.

In Ontario, health officials are reporting a record-breaking number of new COVID-19 cases for the second day straight.

The province confirmed 1,924 new cases on Sunday, an increase from the 1,859 infections reported on Saturday. It is the first time Ontario has recorded more than 1,900 new COVID-19 cases in a single day.

There have now been 127,309 confirmed cases in the province, more than 107,000 recoveries, 3,772 deaths, and currently 701 patients in hospitals.