Cyclists taking advantage of mild weather in Waterloo Region

Cycling enthusiasts in Waterloo Region are taking advantage of the sunshine to help draw attention to their favourite way of getting around.

Cycle Waterloo Region held a special group bike ride at Kitchener City Hall on Sunday as they prepare for Winter Bike to Work Day.

"It varies depending on where you are in terms of how difficult," said Donald Booth, a board member of the group. "In Kitchener it was actually pretty nice because they had the bike trails cleared. In Waterloo it was a little more difficult."

The group says there have been some good strides towards making the region more bike friendly, but there is still room for improvement, such as secure parking and helping new cyclists.

The group also offered tips for those looking to get into winter cycling.

"Start earlier on in the winter before it starts to get too cold," said Patrick Bergsma, another board member of the group. "Start to acclimatize yourself to the temperature and get a gear that works for you. There are different kinds of mitts you can get, there's different hats you can get, earmuffs, a whole bunch of things. Slowly ease into it is probably my biggest tip, because then you learn adapt."

International Winter Bike to Work Day is on Feb. 9.