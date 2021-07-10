KITCHENER -- A 61-year-old cyclist is in hospital with serious injuries following a crash in Guelph Saturday morning.

Police say the man was trying to cross Gordon Street near Arkell Road on his bicycle when he was hit by an SUV heading southbound around 10:30 a.m.

The cyclist was thrown roughly 17 metres, according to officials.

He was taken to a Guelph hospital before being transferred to Hamilton.

Anyone who witnessed the crash, or has dashcam footage of the area, is asked to contact Guelph Police Service.