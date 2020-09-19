Advertisement
Cyclist struck by vehicle in Woolwich
Published Saturday, September 19, 2020 11:45AM EDT
WRPS at the scene of crash involving a cyclist on Northfield Dr. in Woolwich. (Sept. 19, 2020)
KITCHENER -- A 24-year-old cyclist was taken to hospital Friday night after he was struck by a vehicle in Woolwich.
The Waterloo Regional Police Service says it happened just before 9 p.m. on Northfield Drive, between Highway 86 and Scotch Line.
The man was taken a hospital outside the region.
Police believe his injuries are serious.
Northfield Road was closed for several hours while police were on scene investigating the cause of the crash.