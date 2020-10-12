Advertisement
Cyclist shot by stray shotgun pellets leads to charges for Guelph resident: WRPS
Published Monday, October 12, 2020 1:54PM EDT
Waterloo Regional Police cruiser is seen in Kitchener on Monday, Aug. 24, 2015.
KITCHENER -- A 27-year-old Guelph resident is facing charges after a cyclist was reportedly struck by stray shotgun pellets in Wellesley Township.
Waterloo regional police say they received calls from citizens in the area of Weimar Line reporting unsafe practices by hunters.
Conservation officers with the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry conducted a joint investigation with police regarding the reported incident.
The charges to the Guelph resident are under the Fish and Wildlife Conservation Act.