KITCHENER -- A 27-year-old Guelph resident is facing charges after a cyclist was reportedly struck by stray shotgun pellets in Wellesley Township.

Waterloo regional police say they received calls from citizens in the area of Weimar Line reporting unsafe practices by hunters.

Conservation officers with the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry conducted a joint investigation with police regarding the reported incident.

The charges to the Guelph resident are under the Fish and Wildlife Conservation Act.