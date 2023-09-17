Cyclist seriously hurt in Kitchener crash

A cyclist has serious injuries after he was hit by a vehicle at a busy Kitchener intersection.

The crash happened around 8:30 p.m. Saturday at Highland Road West and Westmount Road West.

Waterloo Regional Police said the cyclist was thrown from the bike but his injuries are not considered life-threatening.

He was taken to a hospital outside the region.

The driver of the vehicle was not hurt.

The intersection was closed for about three hours while an investigation was underway to determine the circumstances of the crash.

Police said charges are pending.