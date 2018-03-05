Featured
Cyclist seriously hurt in collision involving pickup truck
Waterloo Regional Police are investigating after a cyclist and a pickup truck collided north of Elmira on Monday.
CTV Kitchener
Published Monday, March 5, 2018 9:21PM EST
Last Updated Monday, March 5, 2018 9:37PM EST
Police believe the cyclist was biking on the shoulder of the road on Sandy Hills Drive just before 6 p.m. when they were hit. However, police say they are still investigating to determine exactly what lead to the crash.
The cyclist, a 35-year-old man, was taken to a Fergus hospital before being airlifted to a Hamilton hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.
Sandy Hills Road was shut down at Arthur Street for several hours for the police investigation.