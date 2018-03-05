

CTV Kitchener





Waterloo Regional Police are investigating after a cyclist and a pickup truck collided north of Elmira on Monday.

Police believe the cyclist was biking on the shoulder of the road on Sandy Hills Drive just before 6 p.m. when they were hit. However, police say they are still investigating to determine exactly what lead to the crash.

The cyclist, a 35-year-old man, was taken to a Fergus hospital before being airlifted to a Hamilton hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Sandy Hills Road was shut down at Arthur Street for several hours for the police investigation.