Cyclist sent to out-of-region hospital following Cambridge collision

A cyclist was transported to hospital with serious injuries Friday after a collision involving a vehicle in Cambridge.

On Saturday, the Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) issued a media release reporting the incident happened at the intersection of Francis Street and Tait Street, with first responders called to the scene around 6 p.m.

Police say the cyclist didn’t stop at a stop sign and was struck by a vehicle travelling on Tait Street.

The 31-year-old male cyclist suffered serious injuries and was taken to an out-of-region hospital by local paramedics.

The 58-year-old man driving the vehicle reported no physical injuries.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone who witnessed the collision or may have video footage is being asked to call police at 519-570-977 ext. 8856.