

Chase Banger, CTV Kitchener





KITCHENER – A cyclist has been taken to hospital after a crash between a bike and an LRT.

It happened near the intersection of Courtland Avenue East and Ottawa Street South at 12:23 p.m. on Friday.

A bicycle was seen under the front of the train. A single shoe could also be seen on the tracks.

Police say that a 52-year-old man was taken to hospital with significant head and leg injuries. Officials note that this is the first time a person has been hurt in an incident since the Ion began service in June.

There were reportedly 40 passengers on the LRT at the time of the crash. No other injuries have been reported.

The road was closed for about four hours while police investigated, disrupting LRT traffic in the meantime.

It's not clear what caused the crash or whether any charges are expected.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed this crash to come forward.