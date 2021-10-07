Cyclist sent to hospital after collision with Brantford police vehicle

Brantford -

A male cyclist has been taken to hospital after a collision into an unmarked Brantford Police Service vehicle on Wednesday.

Police say the crash happened in the area of Colborne Street and Echo Street around 12:50 p.m.

A 43-year-old man was taken to hospital where he was diagnosed with a serious injury.

The incident is being investigated by the Special Investigations Unit.

No other information has been given at this time.