Cyclist injured in crash near Drayton

KITCHENER -

Wellington County OPP are investigating a collision near Drayton that sent one person to hospital Thursday morning.

They said a vehicle struck a cyclist on Wellington Road 11.

The person riding the bicycle, only identified as a man in his 40s, was taken to a Hamilton hospital with critical injuries.

Police said the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene of the crash.

They are asking anyone who witnessed this incident to contact Wellington County OPP.

Wellington Road 11 was closed north of Drayton to Sideroad 12, but has since reopened.