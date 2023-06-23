Cyclist in hospital with serious injuries following Cambridge crash: WRPS

A cyclist is in hospital with serious, non-life-threatening injuries following a crash on Thursday that police say involved a Lexus and a cyclist in Cambridge.

The Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) was called to the intersection of Fountain Street North and Jacob Street for reports of a collision, at around 5:30 p.m.

Police said a Lexus travelling north on Fountain Street North attempted to make a turn in front of a cyclist travelling south on the same street.

Region of Waterloo paramedics transported the cyclist to an out-of-region hospital.

The driver of the Lexus reported no physical injuries, according to a media release.

Fountain Street North was closed for several hours.

The investigation is ongoing and charges are pending.