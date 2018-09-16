Featured
Cyclist hospitalized after being struck by vehicle
A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser is seen in Kitchener on Monday, Aug. 24, 2015.
CTV Kitchener
Published Sunday, September 16, 2018 2:06PM EDT
A female cyclist was hospitalized after being struck near Maryhill.
It happened on Sunday afternoon on St. Charles Street East.
She was taken to Guelph General Hospital where her injuries would be monitored.
Police said she was moving her extremities, and the extent of her injuries was unknown.
The traffic unit was called to investigate.
Fault had not yet been determined.