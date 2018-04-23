Featured
Cyclist hit by vehicle, taken to hospital
Police investigate after a cyclist was hit by a vehicle on Victoria Street North in Kitchener on Sunday, April 22, 2018.
CTV Kitchener
Published Monday, April 23, 2018 5:26PM EDT
A cyclist was taken to hospital Sunday after being hit by a car in Kitchener.
The crash occurred around 1 p.m. on Victoria Street between River Road and Frederick Street.
The cyclist’s injuries were not considered life-threatening.
Further information, including the cause of the collision, was not immediately available.