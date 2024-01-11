KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Cyclist faces charges after Kitchener crash

    A bike sits on the side of the road after a Kitchener crash on Jan. 11, 2024. (CTV News/Jeff Pickel) A bike sits on the side of the road after a Kitchener crash on Jan. 11, 2024. (CTV News/Jeff Pickel)

    A 22-year-old has been charged with disobeying a stop sign after police say her bike hit a car in Kitchener on Thursday.

    Waterloo regional police said it happened at around 11:25 a.m. in the Sportsworld Crossing area.

    Police said the cyclist blew the sign and ran into the car.

    The cyclist was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

