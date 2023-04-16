Cyclist dies following collision west of Elora

A cyclist died in a crash west of Elora on Sunday.

Just after 4 p.m., Ontario Provincial Police closed County Road 12 between County Road 8 and Twelfth Line due to a collision.

OPP said it involved an SUV and a cyclist.

The cyclist, identified by police as an 81-year-old from Hamilton, was transported to a hospital where they were later pronounced deceased.

The driver of the SUV was not hurt.

As of 6 p.m., police said the road closure would remain in place for several hours and motorists were told to avoid the area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.