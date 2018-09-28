

CTV Kitchener





A 25-year-old woman has died after her bicycle struck a transport truck in Cambridge.

It happened at the intersection of Ainslie Street South and Dickson Street around 8 a.m. Friday.

The tractor trailer was driving along Ainslie Street and police believe the driver had a green light.

The cyclist, who was travelling along Dickson Street, hit the truck. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are still investigating but say there is no indication drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash.

“As far as we can tell the cyclist struck the side of the tractor trailer, which was moving at the time,” said Staff Sgt. Michael Hinsperger with Waterloo Regional Police. “The cyclist was killed as a result of the impact.”

The woman’s name has not been released.

The intersection is expected to remain closed for several hours.