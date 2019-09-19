

CTV Kitchener





A cyclist has been charged in connection to a collision in Waterloo.

The 46-year-old Waterloo man was struck by an SUV around 8:30 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of University Avenue West and Erb Street West.

Police say the SUV was trying to turn left onto Erb Street West when the man rode through the crosswalk.

He was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.