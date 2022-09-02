Cyclist charged in collision involving vehicle in Kitchener: WRPS
A cyclist has been charged following a crash involving a minivan in Kitchener on Thursday.
Waterloo regional police said around 4:40 p.m., emergency crews responded to a motor vehicle collision involving a cyclist at the intersection of Scott Street and Duke Street East.
An investigation determined a 41-year-old woman riding a bike failed to stop at a red light at the intersection and struck a minivan driven by a 56-year-old Kitchener man.
The woman was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and charged with failing to stop at a red light.
Anyone who witnessed the collision, or has dash cam footage, is asked to contact the Traffic Services Unit at 519-570-9777 ext. 8856.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Your blood type could predict your risk of having a stroke before age 60: study
A new study suggests certain blood types can be a factor in determining the risk of stroke for people under the age of 60.
Alberta lieutenant-governor says not a done deal she'll OK proposed sovereignty act
Alberta's lieutenant-governor says it's not a done deal that she would automatically sign off on a proposal from a United Conservative Party leadership candidate to pass a bill aimed at ignoring federal laws and court rulings.
Handgun misfires in assassination attempt on Argentina's VP
A man tried to kill Argentina's politically powerful Vice President Cristina Fernandez outside her home, but the handgun misfired, the country's president said.
How the U.S. heat dome will affect the long weekend across Canada
The Western U.S. is currently sweltering under a heat dome, and according to experts, we’ll be feeling some of those impacts in parts of Canada this long weekend.
BBC donates US$1.6M to charity over Diana interview
The BBC said on Friday it had donated to charities 1.42 million pounds (US$1.64 million) of sales it made from an interview that it conducted with Princess Diana in 1995 and which was obtained after deceit by one of its journalists.
A now-dry branch of the Nile helped build Egypt's pyramids, new study says
New evidence about the Nile bolsters a long-standing theory of how ancient Egyptians managed to build the massive pyramids of Giza thousands of years ago, showing the builders likely took advantage of a 'now-defunct' arm of the river.
Nadal overcomes hitting himself in face with own racket to beat Fognini in U.S. Open 2nd round
Rafael Nadal overcame accidentally hitting himself in the face with his own racket to beat Fabio Fognini in the U.S. Open second round.
Biden sounds newly strong alarm: Trumpism menaces democracy
U.S. President Joe Biden charged in a prime-time address Thursday that the 'extreme ideology' of Donald Trump and his adherents 'threatens the very foundation of our republic,' as he summoned Americans of all stripes to help counter what he sketched as dark forces within the Republican Party trying to subvert democracy.
Luxury goods tax now in effect in Canada -- what you need to know
The federal government's luxury goods tax came into effect on Sept. 1, targeting luxury cars, private jets and yachts. CTVNews.ca breaks down key details of the tax and how industry groups are reacting.
London
-
Western's welcome week about to get underway
Western's orientation week kicks off Friday and the university says most activities are back in person this year with health measures in place.
-
How the U.S. heat dome will affect the long weekend across Canada
The Western U.S. is currently sweltering under a heat dome, and according to experts, we’ll be feeling some of those impacts in parts of Canada this long weekend.
-
Hundreds of jobs lost at London automotive facility
Brose North America is downsizing its London, Ont. facility — resulting in the elimination of more than 300 jobs.
Windsor
-
Fatal crash involving dirt bike in Chatham-Kent
Police in Chatham-Kent are investigating a fatal crash involving an SUV and a dirt bike. Around 8:25 p.m. on Thursday, police responded to the incident on Victoria Road near Gosnell Line.
-
Greenhouse consultations continue in Lakeshore
Greenhouse farming is amping up across southwestern Ontario with largescale greenhouse operations cropping up further and further down Highway 77 towards lakeshore.
-
How the U.S. heat dome will affect the long weekend across Canada
The Western U.S. is currently sweltering under a heat dome, and according to experts, we’ll be feeling some of those impacts in parts of Canada this long weekend.
Barrie
-
Central Region OPP see an almost 80 % increase in highway fatalies
OPP is running its Labour Day Long Weekend Traffic Safety Campaign focusing on seatbelts, speeding, distracted and impaired drivers.
-
Nottawasaga Lighthouse artifacts on display at museum
Visitors to the Collingwood Museum can view the many treasures collected by the Nottawasaga Lighthouse Preservation Society.
-
Construction crew arrives to inspect damage at Barrie, Ont. crash site
Crews with the construction contractor, Condrain Group, arrived Thursday to document the damage at the site of a deadly single-vehicle car crash in Barrie, Ont. as the search for answers plagues the victim's loved ones.
Northern Ontario
-
Smooth Rock Falls assault triggers shelter in place, man charged
More information is coming to light after some tense moments in a small northern Ontario community Thursday night.
-
Your blood type could predict your risk of having a stroke before age 60: study
A new study suggests certain blood types can be a factor in determining the risk of stroke for people under the age of 60.
-
Ontario installing its first-ever diverging diamond interchange and here's how it works
Ontario drivers may soon find themselves on the province's first-ever diverging diamond interchange that is set to open this year.
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Claridge cancels planned Hintonburg highrise
A planned highrise condo tower that would have redefined the Hintonburg skyline has been cancelled.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | You can relive the TV shows of your childhood in Ottawa
You can explore the history of Mr. Dressup, Polka Dot Door and dozens of other Canadian children's TV shows at the Canadian Museum of History.
-
Beautiful weekend ahead for final unofficial days of summer
Beautiful weekend ahead for final "unofficial" of summer
Toronto
-
Trudeau set to visit Greater Toronto Area today
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be making stops across Ontario's Halton Region today.
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE | Brampton, Ont., podcast host speaks out about machete attack that left him with 180 stitches
A Brampton, Ont. media personality who was brutally attacked with a machete and axe in the driveway of his home has spoken out for the first time since he was ambushed.
-
Toronto woman fights months for access to government accounts after SIN flagged as 'deceased'
A Toronto woman has spent months fighting for access to her government accounts after she says her Social Insurance Number (SIN) was flagged as ‘deceased’ by Service Canada.
Montreal
-
Quebec Liberal Party campaigning largely outside Montreal-area strongholds
Quebec Liberal Party Leader Dominique Anglade has spent the first week of the electoral campaign far away from the party's Montreal-area strongholds.
-
Quebec home sale contracts, mortgage deeds must now be in French
As of Thursday, contracts for home sales in Quebec must be in French as part of language law Bill 96.
-
Man arrested after yelling racial slurs at Montreal couple, threatening CTV journalist
A man who was videotaped hurling racial slurs toward a Montreal couple and then intimidating a CTV Montreal journalist who was covering the story in LaSalle last month has been arrested.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia to include bivalent COVID-19 vaccine in fall booster campaign
A new vaccine aimed at fighting the Omicron variant of COVID-19 will roll out this fall in Nova Scotia, said the province’s pharmacy association.
-
Grocers aren’t gouging consumers, they’re keeping up with costs: Study
For many people these days, a trip to the grocery store requires some studying and strategy.
-
UNB goes completely smoke-free, marking over 100 Canadian post-secondary institutions who've made the move
It’s the 102nd post-secondary institution in Canada to go completely smoke-free, according to the Canadian Cancer Society, but the University of New Brunswick is the first publicly-funded university in the province to make the move.
Winnipeg
-
Prime minister says some premiers not being honest about carbon pricing
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says some premiers are not being honest about the effect of Ottawa's carbon tax.
-
'Not super happy': Winnipeg resident frustrated with city's handling of cement leak more than a year later
More than a year after cement started flowing in Kaitlin Bialek’s basement, she said she is still dealing with the aftermath of the incident.
-
Bud Paul homicide: Winnipeg man charged with first-degree murder
Manitoba RCMP have arrested a man in connection with the death of 56-year-old Bud Paul.
Calgary
-
Crews battle house fire in Ogden, Beltline balcony fire
The Calgary Fire Department battled two separate fires just hours apart on Thursday evening.
-
Child falls from second storey of northeast home
A two-year-old boy fell from the second storey of a home in northeast Calgary on Thursday.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | A hot weekend ahead in Calgary leads into mild weather
Summer temperatures continue… but trend is headed down for Calgary.
Edmonton
-
3 children hospitalized after fire in north Edmonton
Three children were treated for smoke inhalation after a fire in north Edmonton Thursday evening.
-
More cracks found along Valley Line LRT expansion: TransEd
More cracks have been uncovered along the Valley Line Southeast LRT expansion three weeks after it was announced the project would be delayed indefinitely.
-
How the U.S. heat dome will affect the long weekend across Canada
The Western U.S. is currently sweltering under a heat dome, and according to experts, we’ll be feeling some of those impacts in parts of Canada this long weekend.
Vancouver
-
Fatal stabbing at Abbotsford home under investigation
One man is dead and another is in police custody following a stabbing at a home in Abbotsford.
-
Is this your ring? RCMP says piece of jewelry remains unclaimed after more than 4 months
A piece of jewelry turned into Surrey police this spring has remained unclaimed for more than four months.
-
B.C. man speaks out about former Grade 6 teacher facing sexual assault allegations
After more than four decades, Dennis Cooper is ready to share his story.