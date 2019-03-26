Featured
Cyclist charged after striking a car
(Phil Molto / CTV Kitchener)
CTV Kitchener
Published Tuesday, March 26, 2019 8:26AM EDT
Guelph Police say a cyclist has been charged after colliding with a car Monday evening.
Police were called to Wellington Street West and Edinburgh Road South around 8:22 p.m.
They say a cyclist had entered the intersection and struck a car.
The cyclist was taken to hospital with minor injuries.
The car suffered minor damages.
Police say the 16-year-old male cyclist has been charged with careless driving.