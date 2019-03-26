

CTV Kitchener





Guelph Police say a cyclist has been charged after colliding with a car Monday evening.

Police were called to Wellington Street West and Edinburgh Road South around 8:22 p.m.

They say a cyclist had entered the intersection and struck a car.

The cyclist was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The car suffered minor damages.

Police say the 16-year-old male cyclist has been charged with careless driving.