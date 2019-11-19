

Chase Banger, CTV Kitchener





KITCHENER – Police have laid charges against a cyclist after a crash involving an LRT vehicle in Kitchener earlier this month.

The crash happened on Nov. 8 near the intersection of Ottawa Street South and Courtland Avenue East.

Police say the cyclist turned in front of the train and was hit. He was sent to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Since, police have determined that the cyclist was at fault.

He's been charged with careless driving as a result of the crash.

Regional police are reminding everyone to be aware of LRT trains and obey all road signs.