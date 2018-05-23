Featured
Cyclist assaulted by stranger in Waterloo
The new North Division headquarters of the Waterloo Regional Police Service is seen at Weber and Columbia streets in Waterloo, Ont., on Tuesday, May 21, 2013. (David Imrie / CTV Kitchener)
CTV Kitchener
Published Wednesday, May 23, 2018 10:36AM EDT
A man was attacked while riding a bike in a Waterloo neighbourhood, police say.
Waterloo Regional Police say the attack occurred around 6 p.m. Tuesday on Willowdale Avenue, near University Avenue and Weber Street.
According to police, the man was cycling on the sidewalk when a man he did not know came up to him and assaulted him, then ran away.
The man is described as being six feet tall and between 200 and 230 pounds, and was wearing a black hoodie, as well as dark grey pants with white stripes.