A man was attacked while riding a bike in a Waterloo neighbourhood, police say.

Waterloo Regional Police say the attack occurred around 6 p.m. Tuesday on Willowdale Avenue, near University Avenue and Weber Street.

According to police, the man was cycling on the sidewalk when a man he did not know came up to him and assaulted him, then ran away.

The man is described as being six feet tall and between 200 and 230 pounds, and was wearing a black hoodie, as well as dark grey pants with white stripes.