Police are investigating after a man allegedly exposed himself to a woman in Guelph's Preservation Park.

The incident happened on Monday evening at around 6:30 p.m.

Guelph police say a man was riding a mountain bike in the area when he approached the victim.

He struck up a conversation before allegedly exposing himself to her.

She ran away, and the man was last seen biking towards Terraview Crescent.

Police say he's described as an Asian man in his late 20s, standing about six feet tall with a muscular build.

He had short, dark, fluffy hair and was wearing a black athletic t-shirt and black spandex shorts.

There have been 28 reports of indecent acts in Guelph so far this year.

Comparatively, 2018 saw an unprecedented number of indecent acts committed across Guelph during the summer.

By the end of that year, there were 75 incidents reported.

Anyone with information in connection to this latest incident is asked to contact police.