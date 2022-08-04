Cyclist airlifted to hospital with life-threatening injuries following collision with train

A 32-year-old cyclist from Guelph was transported to a Hamilton hospital by air ambulance following a collision with a train Thursday evening.

Police said the man was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The collision closed Edinburgh Road North between Waterloo Avenue and Paisley Road for around two hours.

“Just after 5:00 p.m. emergency services were called to the train tracks on Edinburgh road between paisley and Waterloo Avenue. The investigation revealed a southbound cyclist on Edinburgh Road entered into the intersection of the train tracks and collided with a westbound train,” said Scott Tracey, Guelph police spokesperson. “That individual was taken by air ambulance to Hamilton trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.”

Tracey said forensic officers were on the scene taking photos and measurements to assist with the investigation.

“This type of incident is not common, but it is certainly something that happens from time to time. It really emphasizes the need for people to always be aware of their surroundings, all users of the road and railway, to be aware of their surroundings and be aware when negotiating any type of crossing,” said Tracey.

The road has since been reopened.

Police near the collision between a train and cyclist in Guelph. (Dan Lauckner/CTV News Kitchener)