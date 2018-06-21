

CTV Kitchener





A Waterloo student, who participated in the city’s council for the day contest, had her pitch to council realized on Wednesday.

Grade five student Claire de Koning from Keatsway Public School suggested a cycling event for kids in Uptown square to councilors.

Council decided to enact de Koning’s idea and the free cycling event was held on Wednesday.

The event allows children to bring their bikes in to decorate and receive a tune-up while promoting cycling and community spirit.

De Koning was selected by the mayor to be the ward 6 councillor for the day back on May 22.

The annual council for the day contest is open to grade five students and helps them about the local government.