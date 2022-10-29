Cycling clinic held to help young riders navigate Waterloo region roads
A clinic put on by KW Cycling Academy is aiming to help young riders navigate busier and busier Waterloo region roads.
Around 80 kids from ages three to 18 packed the Queensmount Arena Saturday afternoon to learn new techniques to stay safe on their bikes.
"It makes them aware of what's going on around them," said Rob Good, president of the academy. "Cars, pedestrians, holes in the road."
Last week, police said two cyclists were struck by a vehicle in the area of Ottawa Street and Midland Driver. A 13-year-old girl was one of the cyclists involved.
"It's just the volume and speed of cars," said Good.
Euan Bingham, 9, loves to get around on his bike, but is also learning the importance of staying safe while riding.
"Sometimes we ride for almost a full week," said Bingham. "We're learning techniques of safety before they get a serious injury falling off."
The Saturday clinic had a focus on off-road and trail riding, but also hosts road training for riders of all ages.
"Some of the kids that are riding are 12, 13, 14 years old and they ride pretty straight," said Good. "Cars just have to give us that one metre, a metre and a half, and everybody will be straight."
Last month, the Region of Waterloo announced they would expand bike lanes across King Street North, University Avenue, and Erb Street following a successful pilot program.
"They're trying to make it safer for pedestrians, trying to make it safer for cyclists," said Good. "It's separating the bikes from the traffic."
Bingham says the lesson taught at the clinic give him the confidence to ride quickly without being dangerous.
"It gives them that sense of 'I need to be watching where I'm going," said Euan's mother Kelly.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Crush kills at least 146 at Halloween festivities in Seoul
A mass of mostly young people celebrating Halloween festivities in Seoul became trapped and crushed as the crowd surged into a narrow alley, killing at least 146 people and injuring 150 others in South Korea's worst disaster in years.
'We must turn the page': Alberta premier explores blocking future school mask mandates
Alberta's premier says she will "not permit any further masking mandates of children" in schools following a court ruling on the government's decision to drop and block those mandates.
'It’s a mess': Why a single mom sits outside her daughter’s Toronto school every day
Michelle Cousins can be found in her van, sitting down the street from her daughter's Toronto school, every day after following her on the bus route.
As we 'fall back' Nov. 6, some tips to deal with the time change
Standard time is almost here, and many Canadians are preparing to gain an hour of sleep, but the decreased sunlight going into the winter months can increase the likelihood of seasonal depression.
Home price 'chill,' weaker financial markets lead to $900B Q2 loss in net wealth; largest on record: RBC
After building trillions of dollars in net wealth during the COVID-19 pandemic, about $900 billion was lost in the second quarter of 2022 due to weaker housing and financial markets, making it the largest drop on record, a recent analysis from RBC has found.
Trudeau joins families of Flight 752 in Canada-wide protests against Iranian regime
The families of the victims of Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752 lent their voices to the worldwide calls for revolution in Iran on Saturday through a series of co-ordinated protests in cities across Canada.
Should I retorque my wheels when changing my tires? What those in the industry recommend
Soon, drivers across the country will prepare to install winter tires on their vehicles. CTVNews.ca spoke to those in the auto-care industry on whether retorquing is needed and how to stay safe when driving.
A look at some of the world's major crowd disasters
At least 120 people were killed and 100 more were injured as they were crushed by a large crowd pushing forward on a narrow street during Halloween festivities in the capital of Seoul, South Korea. Here a look at some of the major crowd disasters around the world in recent decades.
Man arrested in attack on U.S. House Speaker Pelosi's spouse faces charges
The man who clubbed U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband in the head with hammer after forcing his way into the couple's San Francisco home, faced charges of attempted murder and other felonies a day later.
London
-
'A lot of jobs to fill': Newcomers to London, Ont. line up to fill work vacancies
Facing unrest in Western Asia, Sarah Bawazir fled on her own to Canada.
-
‘Human chain’ of protestors in downtown London in support of the people of Iran
A ‘human chain’ including hundreds of protestors stood side by side down Richmond Street in London, Ont. on Saturday afternoon in support of the people of Iran.
-
Person airlifted to hospital following two-vehicle crash
One person has been airlifted to hospital with life-threatening injuries following a collision in Oxford County, OPP say.
Windsor
-
'They'll freeze to death': Warm clothes needed ahead of winter in Windsor
Windsor Homeless Youth and Burning Bush Fellowship hosted an outreach event with hot meals and winter clothing for the marginalized in downtown Windsor.
-
‘Truck or treat’: Families take part in truck-themed Halloween celebration
The third annual Truck or Treat Halloween event took place Saturday in LaSalle.
-
Man facing aggravated assault charge following stabbing: police
A 19-year-old was stabbed during a confrontation between four men in Chatham early Saturday morning, police say.
Barrie
-
Changing faces on New Tecumseth's Town Council
New Tecumseth's Town Council will look very different next month, with six new faces joining the ten-person team.
-
Late-night crash in New Tecumseth kills lone driver
One person is dead following a single-vehicle collision in New Tecumseth Friday night.
-
Crash sends two to hospital with life-threatening injuries
Two people have been airlifted to hospital with life-threatening injuries following a crash Saturday morning in Mulmur.
Northern Ontario
-
UPDATED
UPDATED | Three from Kirkland Lake charged with murder of missing woman
Two additional suspects have been charged in murder of Ashley Lafrance, who was reported missing Sept. 9.
-
W5 INVESTIGATES
W5 INVESTIGATES | Mother claims non-speaking daughter was secluded, forcibly confined at N.B. school without her consent
Saturday at 7pm: CTV W5 investigates claims by parents who say seclusion and restraints are being used in schools on their children with disabilities, without their permission or knowledge.
-
Fatal collision in Temiskaming Shores on Friday
One person was killed Friday evening on Groom Drive in Temiskaming Shores following a motor vehicle collision.
Ottawa
-
Trudeau joins Ottawa residents for 'human chain' protest in support of the people of Iran
Hundreds of people gathered in downtown Ottawa on Saturday to speak out against the Iran’s repressive regime, including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
-
Police crackdown on 'nuisance parties' in Kingston's University District during homecoming celebrations
Police in Kingston, Ont. moved in to break up several "nuisance parties" in the University District Saturday afternoon, as homecoming celebrations ramped up at Queen's University.
-
Severance packages for outgoing mayor, councillors will cost Ottawa taxpayers $660,000
Ottawa taxpayers will pay out more than $660,000 in severance packages for Mayor Jim Watson and the 10 councillors leaving city hall this fall.
Toronto
-
'It’s a mess': Why a single mom sits outside her daughter’s Toronto school every day
Michelle Cousins can be found in her van, sitting down the street from her daughter's Toronto school, every day after following her on the bus route.
-
Some Ontario child-care operators still worry about stability days before $10-a-day program deadline
The Ontario government said that 86 per cent of child-care centers in the province have chosen to sign on to $10-a-day daycare.
-
Ontario mom fundraises nearly $80,000 for 20-month-old son's rare neuromuscular condition
Toba Cooper wanted something different for her birthday this year: to raise money to find a cure for her youngest son.
Montreal
-
Search resumes for missing one-month-old boy after car plunged into the Mille-Iles River
A mother and two children plunged into the Mille-Îles River in a vehicle Friday afternoon. Emergency services were able to rescue the woman and one child, but the second is still missing. The search resumed Saturday morning after being suspended due to darkness.
-
Quebec says schools need to report weapons seizures to police after report says staff turning a blind eye
Quebec's education minister said he is 'very concerned' about the rise of weapons seizures in the province's schools and the lack of reporting such threats to the police.
-
3 finals in 3 weeks, Felix Auger-Aliassime beats world number-one Carlos Alcaraz in Basel
Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime defeated the world's number one tennis player Carols Alcaraz 6-3, 6-2 at the Swiss Indoors tennis tournament in Basel.
Atlantic
-
Mi’kmaq nation fundraising for Eskasoni stabbing victim
Nysir Mitchell was a long way from his home in Brooklyn, New York, when he fell victim to a brutal attack on Cape Breton’s Eskasoni First Nation. Now, an online fundraiser is looking to help the 19-year-old and his family with their out-of-country medical costs.
-
Aircraft carrier visit to Halifax shows 'how tight' U.S. is with allies: commander
A senior officer on the newest and most advanced aircraft carrier in the U.S. navy's fleet says the ship's stop in Canada is a time to remember the value of working closely with allies in ocean warfare.
-
Man, 67, dead after being hit by bus at Dartmouth terminal
A man has died after being hit by a bus at the Dartmouth terminal, police confirmed Saturday.
Winnipeg
-
'A very visible problem': homelessness seminar looks to keep issue top-of-mind for Winnipeggers
A core-area church is working to keep the issue of homelessness front and centre in Winnipeg.
-
Halloween takes over the Manitoba Museum
The spooky season is in full swing at the Manitoba Museum this weekend.
-
Winnipeg Comiccon returns for second pop culture celebration
It's a weekend of cosplay, comic books, and celebrity guests in the city's downtown as Winnipeg Comiccon returns for its first fully unrestricted post-pandemic convention.
Calgary
-
'We must turn the page': Alberta premier explores blocking future school mask mandates
Alberta's premier says she will "not permit any further masking mandates of children" in schools following a court ruling on the government's decision to drop and block those mandates.
-
'A game changer': Calgary archeologist says technology unveiling ancient Mayan city
The use of light technology is allowing archeologists to peel away the rainforest and reveal the remains of an ancient Mayan city nearly twice the size of Vancouver.
-
Calgary man charged in East Village homicide
A Calgary man has been charged in relation to a homicide that took place Tuesday in the East Village.
Edmonton
-
'We must turn the page': Alberta premier explores blocking future school mask mandates
Alberta's premier says she will "not permit any further masking mandates of children" in schools following a court ruling on the government's decision to drop and block those mandates.
-
1 in hospital after early morning fire
A fire in St. Albert Saturday morning destroyed one home and sent one person to hospital.
-
U of A Campus Food Bank seeking donations amid heightened demand
An annual food drive for the University of Alberta Campus Food Bank had a new sense of urgency Saturday as it registered a 100 per cent increase in year-over-year use.
Vancouver
-
B.C. judge orders pit bull to be euthanized
A B.C. judge has ordered a five-year-old pit bull to be euthanized, saying there is no other way to manage the risk the dog poses to other animals and people.
-
These are the most and least expensive items on the menu at Vancouver's new Michelin-starred restaurants
The eight selected restaurants offer a variety of cuisines and dining experiences, but one thing they have in common is price.
-
Vancouver man's pumpkin portraits pay tribute to the Queen
In a tribute to Queen Elizabeth II, a Vancouver man has carved three pumpkin portraits of the late monarch, and is making the designs available for free online.