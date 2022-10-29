Cycling clinic held to help young riders navigate Waterloo region roads

A clinic put on by KW Cycling Academy is aiming to help young riders navigate busier and busier Waterloo region roads.

Around 80 kids from ages three to 18 packed the Queensmount Arena Saturday afternoon to learn new techniques to stay safe on their bikes.

"It makes them aware of what's going on around them," said Rob Good, president of the academy. "Cars, pedestrians, holes in the road."

Last week, police said two cyclists were struck by a vehicle in the area of Ottawa Street and Midland Driver. A 13-year-old girl was one of the cyclists involved.

"It's just the volume and speed of cars," said Good.

Euan Bingham, 9, loves to get around on his bike, but is also learning the importance of staying safe while riding.

"Sometimes we ride for almost a full week," said Bingham. "We're learning techniques of safety before they get a serious injury falling off."

The Saturday clinic had a focus on off-road and trail riding, but also hosts road training for riders of all ages.

"Some of the kids that are riding are 12, 13, 14 years old and they ride pretty straight," said Good. "Cars just have to give us that one metre, a metre and a half, and everybody will be straight."

Last month, the Region of Waterloo announced they would expand bike lanes across King Street North, University Avenue, and Erb Street following a successful pilot program.

"They're trying to make it safer for pedestrians, trying to make it safer for cyclists," said Good. "It's separating the bikes from the traffic."

Bingham says the lesson taught at the clinic give him the confidence to ride quickly without being dangerous.

"It gives them that sense of 'I need to be watching where I'm going," said Euan's mother Kelly.