Cycling across Canada, skiing to the South Pole: Elora man turns adventures into community fundraisers

KITCHENER -

An Elora resident has biked 8,000 kilometers across Canada, and while that may sound like a big undertaking, it’s just one of many expeditions he’s taken throughout the years.

“It’s just something that I do, I like picking something that seems extreme, seems impossible and then finding a way to do it,” said 65-year-old Ian Evans, who’s originally from the U.K.

Evans has always embraced adventure. He's cycled across Australia twice, climbed five of the seven summits, and is one of the oldest people to ski from the coast of Antarctica to the South Pole.

“I’ve been very fortunate that I’ve been healthy and fit, I’m able to do stuff,” said Evans. “Why not raise money for those who aren’t as fortunate and can’t do these things?”

His latest expedition is an 84-day journey cycling from Canada’s most easterly point to the most westerly, averaging 112 kilometers a day.

The trek raised $10,000 for the Centre Wellington Community Foundation’s COVID-19 Community Response Fund.

The foundation’s executive director, Raymond Soucy, said that money has already been put to good use.

“It’s community based and it’s going to support the issues that have cropped up during COVID [such as] mental well-being, food insecurity. We had one grant that went to winter gear,” he said.

CWCF’s COVID-19 relief fund has donated about $54,000 so far.

Evans said it’s his second time fundraising for CWCF and that he’s also contributed to the local food bank and Habitat for Humanity through his other adventures.

He doesn’t plan on stopping anytime soon, and next, his sights are set on Mongolia.

“Always wanted to have an expedition there and I’m planning to see how that could be done by travelling through the Gobi desert,” Evans said.

He plans to raise funds for youth mental health on that expedition, “to let [youth] take the torch and carry on and do things they wouldn’t otherwise.”

Evans plans to continue embracing adventure to show the next generation that anything is possible.