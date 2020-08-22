WATERLOO -- Ontario Provincial Police say customers were inside a restaurant when a projectile, believed to be a bullet, pierced through a window.

Wellington County OPP were called to the weapons incident on Saturday around 4 p.m. on Main Street in Mount Forest.

They determined from their investigation that the projectile, which they believe to be a bullet, pierced through the window of a restaurant and came to a rest on the floor.

No injuries were reported.

Police believe this was an isolated incident and say there is no concern for public safety.

Officers canvassed homes around the area and say they were told that someone was possibly target shooting around the same time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Wellington County OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.