

CTV Kitchener





The microwave tower on the CTV Kitchener property is now the home of four new peregrine falcon chicks.

After a slow start, possibly due to the cool spring weather, the first chick hatched on June 8. Then on June 11, all four little beaks could be seen poking out of the nesting box.

The Canadian Peregrine Foundation and Waterloo Region Nature will be caring for the birds as needed.

You can watch the falcon family at any time live by clicking this link.