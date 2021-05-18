KITCHENER -- CTV Kitchener has won two Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) Canada Awards for Best Newscast and Overall Excellence in Digital in the Central Region.

Our station won Best TV Newscast in a small or medium market for our June 3, 2020 coverage of the Black Lives Matter rally and march in Kitchener.

Reporters broadcasted live from the peaceful march in the downtown core, where thousands protested against anti-Black racism and police brutality.

CTV Kitchener also won for Overall Excellence in Digital, an award category that considered all markets together regardless of size.

Our team was honoured for their digital reporting in 2020, which included:

Our station will now compete with award winners from the Prairies, West and East regions for the Best Canadian Local News Awards, to be announced at a virtual gala on June 3.

CTV Kitchener's BLM broadcast previously won the Edward R. Murrow Award for Best Newscast (Small Market) from the Radio Television Digital News Association in the United States.