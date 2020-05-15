KITCHENER -- CTV News Kitchener is the recipient of two Edward R. Murrow Awards.

The awards come from the Radio Television Digital News Association in the United States. Our station competes in the small-market television category for international stations.

CTV News Kitchener won Best Newscast for "Getting On Track," our coverage of the long-awaited launch of light-rail transit in Waterloo Region.

The newscast on June 21, 2019, provided comprehensive coverage of the official launch of LRT transit in Waterloo Region. We broadcasted live while travelling on the ION, gave viewers an in-depth look at the history and the cost of the LRT, and live-streamed components on our website.

See our complete coverage the day of the launch as it happened.

CTV news Kitchener also won Overall Excellence for coverage throughout the year, including digital content, special series, feature reporting and newscasts.

You can view part of the winning submission in our video player above.