KITCHENER -- CTV Kitchener has won an Edward R. Murrow Award for coverage of last summer's Black Lives Matter march.

The award is from the Radio Television Digital News Association in the United States. CTV Kitchener competes in the Small Market Television category for international stations.

Our station won the award for Best Newscast for for our June 3, 2020 broadcast covering the BLM march in Waterloo Region.

We broadcasted live from the peaceful solidarity march in downtown Kitchener, where thousands rallied to protest anti-Black racism and police brutality.

That same newscast was also shortlisted for best TV newscast in a small/medium market in the 2021 RTDNA Central Region awards. Regional winners of those awards will be announced on May 18.