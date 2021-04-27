KITCHENER -- CTV Kitchener has been recognized as a finalist for three 2021 RTDNA Central Region awards.

The awards honour the best video, digital and audio journalism in newsrooms across the country.

CTV Kitchener is nominated for best TV newscast in a small/medium market for coverage of the Black Lives Matter rally and march in Kitchener last summer.

A look inside the ICU at Cambridge Memorial Hospital also received a nomination for feature news in a small medium market.

CTVNewsKitchener.ca also received a nomination for overall excellence in digital. Some of our coverage in 2020 included a timeline and map of COVID-19 cases in local schools, a look-back on a year of COVID-19 in the region, a first-hand account of the local BLM march and an investigation into an alleged $48-million fraud at a Waterloo-based gun wholesaler.

Regional winners will be announced on May 18.