A crumbling ceiling at Clinton Public Hospital has forced officials to close operating rooms, impacting as many as 600 surgeries.

The problem area is on the second floor close to several operating rooms.

Officials say the issue raised concerns about infection control and patient safety.

“It’s lath and plaster that’s falling into our sub-ceiling and that’s an infection control issue,” said Andrew Williams, CEO of the Huron Perth Health Association.

He says it’s a common problem in old buildings. The original hospital structure dates back to the 1890’s.

Despite the issues, Williams says he is hopeful the repairs can be finished in a few months, saying, “We’re optimistic the work will only take twelve weeks, then we’ll be back up and running, but it’s what you deal with when you have an old building.”

Around 500 surgeries have already been moved to Stratford, nearly an hour away.

Most of the surgeries are cataract and endoscope procedures, and will be performed by the same doctors.

The rest of the surgeries have been postponed until the spring.