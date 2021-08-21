‘Cruise on King’ cruises down to Bingemans for event
Despite having its location in its name, Cruise on King has found a different home for now.
The annual car show was put on hold last year, but found its way to Bingemans Friday night.
People were able to drive by without crowding together at the usual Downtown Kitchener or Victoria Park venues.
Organizers say they hope to be back to the original cruise next year.
