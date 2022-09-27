Crown asking for up to seven years at Aidan Kee sentencing

A Guelph man convicted of manslaughter was back in court Tuesday for sentencing submissions.

In June, Aidan Kee was found guilty of manslaughter in the fatal stabbing of Nick Tanti.

On Tuesday morning, victim impact statements were read in court, ahead of sentencing submissions that afternoon.

Holding the urn with her son’s ashes, Tanti’s mother, Sharon, read her victim impact statement first.

Through tears she said her son's death has taken away her joy, saying “there’s no happiness,” her anxiety keeps her from sleeping, and she cries all the time.

“Nick was my shining light,” she said. “Some days I wish I could die, so I wouldn’t have to feel this anymore.”

“His life was maliciously taken,” she said.

Tanti’s sister, Jessica, read out her victim statement as well. She said her brother was a gentle soul, and since his death, she has been dealing with depression and anxiety.

“I should have been able to hold my brother before he was wrapped in a body bag. I felt so hopeless and overwhelmed,” Jessica said.

She added: “I am constantly reminded of my brother and I wish I could hold him.”

During the trial, the court heard Kee stabbed Tanti after a fight broke out between them outside a Guelph bar in February 2020.

Kee was originally charged with first-degree murder but went to trial for second-degree murder.

After the three-week trial, he was convicted of manslaughter.

SENTENCING SUBMISSIONS

The crown and defense outlined their sentencing submissions Tuesday afternoon.

The Crown is asking for a six to seven year sentence, minus time served. In total, Kee has served 137 days.

The defence is arguing for two to five years, minus time served and minus COVID-19 isolation time.

Sentencing submissions have been adjourned until Oct. 18 as the defense want to submit more evidence.

Sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 3.

Kee has been out on bail leading up to the sentencing hearing.

His bail conditions include that he must remain in his residence 24 hours a day, and he’s required to be in the presence of one of his guardians at all times. He also cannot have any weapons and can’t travel outside of Ontario or apply for a passport or any travel documents.