Crown asking for up to seven years at Aidan Kee sentencing
A Guelph man convicted of manslaughter was back in court Tuesday for sentencing submissions.
In June, Aidan Kee was found guilty of manslaughter in the fatal stabbing of Nick Tanti.
On Tuesday morning, victim impact statements were read in court, ahead of sentencing submissions that afternoon.
Holding the urn with her son’s ashes, Tanti’s mother, Sharon, read her victim impact statement first.
Through tears she said her son's death has taken away her joy, saying “there’s no happiness,” her anxiety keeps her from sleeping, and she cries all the time.
“Nick was my shining light,” she said. “Some days I wish I could die, so I wouldn’t have to feel this anymore.”
“His life was maliciously taken,” she said.
Tanti’s sister, Jessica, read out her victim statement as well. She said her brother was a gentle soul, and since his death, she has been dealing with depression and anxiety.
“I should have been able to hold my brother before he was wrapped in a body bag. I felt so hopeless and overwhelmed,” Jessica said.
She added: “I am constantly reminded of my brother and I wish I could hold him.”
During the trial, the court heard Kee stabbed Tanti after a fight broke out between them outside a Guelph bar in February 2020.
Kee was originally charged with first-degree murder but went to trial for second-degree murder.
After the three-week trial, he was convicted of manslaughter.
SENTENCING SUBMISSIONS
The crown and defense outlined their sentencing submissions Tuesday afternoon.
The Crown is asking for a six to seven year sentence, minus time served. In total, Kee has served 137 days.
The defence is arguing for two to five years, minus time served and minus COVID-19 isolation time.
Sentencing submissions have been adjourned until Oct. 18 as the defense want to submit more evidence.
Sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 3.
Kee has been out on bail leading up to the sentencing hearing.
His bail conditions include that he must remain in his residence 24 hours a day, and he’s required to be in the presence of one of his guardians at all times. He also cannot have any weapons and can’t travel outside of Ontario or apply for a passport or any travel documents.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
WATCH LIVE | Hurrican Ian nears Florida with 250 km/h winds, just shy of Category 5 status
Hurricane Ian rapidly intensified off Florida's southwest coast Wednesday morning, gaining top winds of 250 km/h, just shy of the most dangerous Category 5 status. Damaging winds and rain lashed the state's heavily populated Gulf Coast, with the Naples to Sarasota region at 'highest risk' of a devastating storm surge.
What kind of damages caused by Fiona will be covered by insurance?
Many residents of Atlantic Canada may not be able to access coverage for all the damages caused by Fiona due to a lack of insurance covering storm-related floods.
Feds tell Canadian hockey players with KHL teams in Russia, Belarus to get out
Canadians continue to play hockey for Kontinental Hockey League teams in Russia and Belarus despite the Canadian government’s warning to get out of those countries.
Satellite images capture dramatic erosion on P.E.I.'s coastline and damage to sand dunes
As scientists and environmental experts assess the damage left by Fiona, one of the Maritimes' essential ecosystems was severely hit and it could potentially take up to a decade to recover.
Cuba begins to turn on lights after Hurricane Ian blacks out island
Cuban officials said they had begun to restore some power Wednesday after Hurricane Ian knocked out electricity to the entire island while devastating some of the country's most important tobacco farms when it hit the island's western tip as a major storm.
Why it matters where you buy an orange shirt ahead of the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation
For those looking to buy an orange shirt ahead of Orange Shirt Day on Sept. 30, Indigenous designers are asking the public to make sure their purchase is actually going towards supporting the cause.
Truth or bluff? Why Putin's nuclear warnings have the West worried
President Vladimir Putin's latest warning that he is ready to use nuclear weapons to defend Russia amid the war in Ukraine has made a troubling question much more urgent: Is the former KGB spy bluffing?
opinion | Naheed Nenshi: A moment that changed the fabric of this country forever
Fifty years ago, there was a moment that changed the fabric of this country forever, Naheed Nenshi writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca. For arguably the first time, Canada extended its hand to refugees who looked different, who worshipped differently than most Canadians, but who needed help, the former Calgary mayor says.
How hard is it to cheat at a chess tournament? Experts weigh in amid Carlsen, Niemann scandal
While experts say it would be 'extremely difficult' to cheat at a high-level chess tournament, it has happened before.
London
-
Drivers complaining about bike-safe intersections get no sympathy from council
They may frustrate some drivers, but there’s no slowing the installation of more intersections with cement curbs that protect cyclists. On Tuesday, Councillor Michael van Holst’s push to consider alternative designs fell flat.
-
Gas prices in southern Ontario set to rise on Thursday and it won't stop there, one expert says
Gas prices in southern Ontario are set to rise on Thursday and are expected to continue rising this fall, according to one industry analyst.
-
Voters never gonna give him up? Can London Ont.'s Van Meerbergen 'Rickroll' to re-election?
Fair tactics, dirty politics or just an election prank? London, Ont.'s Ward 10 incumbent Paul Van Meerbergen confirms that he no longer controls the website address listed on some of his election signs.
Windsor
-
Man arrested for trying to use stolen credit cards at Wallaceburg businesses
Chatham-Kent police say a 33-year-old Wallaceburg man has been charged after trying to use stolen credit cards.
-
Former CS Wind building sold, again
The former CS-Wind manufacturing building has changed hands — again.
-
A little more rain for Windsor-Essex before a sunny weekend
The cold and wet weather continues in Windsor-Essex on Wednesday before sunshine reappears on Friday.
Barrie
-
-
Orillia OPP lay first-degree murder charge in 'historic' case going back over 12 years
Orillia OPP has laid a charge of first-degree murder in the death of a man who was first reported missing more than 12 years ago.
-
Second man arrested in frying pan attack on Elnaz Hajtamiri in Richmond Hill, Ont.
Police have arrested another man in connection to an alleged violent attack on Elnaz Hajtamiri in a Richmond Hill, Ont. parking garage just weeks before she disappeared in January.
Northern Ontario
-
OPP confirms shelter in place only in Wiikwemkoong after emergency alert creates confusion
Ontario Provincial Police say the shelter in place advisory is isolated to just Wiikwemkoong on Manitoulin Island after emergency and civil alerts sent out across the northeast caused confusion and worry.
-
'Lost in the system': Timmins family waiting months for tumour surgery due to health care shortage
A mother in Timmins, Ont., is speaking out about the current state of Ontario's health care system as her 12-year-old daughter, Paige, faces repeated delays in removing a large tumour near her kidney.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Hurrican Ian nears Florida with 250 km/h winds, just shy of Category 5 status
Hurricane Ian rapidly intensified off Florida's southwest coast Wednesday morning, gaining top winds of 250 km/h, just shy of the most dangerous Category 5 status. Damaging winds and rain lashed the state's heavily populated Gulf Coast, with the Naples to Sarasota region at 'highest risk' of a devastating storm surge.
Ottawa
-
New $2 coin commemorates 1972 Summit Series on 50th anniversary
Fifty years to the day after Canada defeated the Soviet Union in the 1972 Summit Series, the Royal Canadian Mint is issuing a special coin commemorating the occasion.
-
Thanksgiving grocery challenge: Who can get the best deals?
CTV News Ottawa is sending reporters Jeremie Charron and Kimberley Johnson out with Thanksgiving shopping lists to see who can find the best deals.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | What's open and closed in Ottawa on the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at what's open and closed in Ottawa on for the National Day of Truth and Reconciliation, Sept. 30, 2022.
Toronto
-
Gas prices in southern Ontario set to rise on Thursday and it won't stop there, one expert says
Gas prices in southern Ontario are set to rise on Thursday and are expected to continue rising this fall, according to one industry analyst.
-
Scarborough Health Network, University of Toronto get ‘historic’ $75M donation
The Scarborough Health Network (SHN) and the University of Toronto are being handed what officials describe as a 'transformational gift' meant to bolster health care in the eastern GTA.
-
Are you getting double charged on your PRESTO card? Here's why
Metrolinx is warning PRESTO card users they could be charged twice if they aren't careful.
Montreal
-
Quebec's 'post-COVID' election campaign has few mentions of deaths, emergency powers
Politicians bathing in crowds is a sign of the post-pandemic atmosphere of Quebec's election campaign: masks are rare, candidates are up close with supporters and political rallies are back.
-
Meet Julie Bellerose: the Quebecer who deflected an asteroid
On Monday, Quebecer Julie Bellerose was at the controls of a space probe that deflected an asteroid in a planetary defence test.
-
Quebec Conservative Leader Duhaime won't rule out building wall along U.S.-Quebec border
The leader of the Quebec Conservative Party said Tuesday he's 'not into building walls' but at the same time doesn't want to rule out putting one up along the U.S.-Quebec border to quell the influx of asylum seekers.
Atlantic
-
Saint John to introduce four-day work week, city offices to close on Fridays
The City of Saint John is introducing a four-day compressed work week for most employees, following unanimous approval from city councillors Monday night.
-
Satellite images capture dramatic erosion on P.E.I.'s coastline and damage to sand dunes
As scientists and environmental experts assess the damage left by Fiona, one of the Maritimes' essential ecosystems was severely hit and it could potentially take up to a decade to recover.
-
Trudeau says stronger infrastructure needed after inspecting Fiona damage
Justin Trudeau travelled Tuesday to Nova Scotia and P.E.I., where he pledged to find ways to build more resilient infrastructure after inspecting the extensive damage caused by post-tropical storm Fiona.
Winnipeg
-
'Lots of lessons': Winnipeg learns how to revitalize downtown from former American mayor
Winnipeg's business community, along with several mayoral candidates, received a lesson Tuesday on how to transform the city's downtown.
-
United Way launches Koats for Kids program, calling for winter gear donations
The 2022-2023 version of Koats for Kids launched Wednesday and the United Way is looking for donations to keep people warm in the winter months.
-
Winnipeg man receives prison sentence for river trail attacks
A man who pleaded guilty to assaulting three women and a teenage girl around Winnipeg's river trail system last year has been sentenced to 14 years in prison.
Calgary
-
Fuel prices on the rise in Alberta
Drivers in Canada are once again feeling the financial pinch of rising fuel prices, and the nation's energy centre, Alberta, is no exception.
-
'Are you going to get this man any help?': Video inside Alberta clinic shows man on floor
A video, taken of a man lying on the floor of a Lethbridge, Alta., health clinic has some wondering about the condition of the province's health care system.
-
opinion
opinion | Naheed Nenshi: A moment that changed the fabric of this country forever
Fifty years ago, there was a moment that changed the fabric of this country forever, Naheed Nenshi writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca. For arguably the first time, Canada extended its hand to refugees who looked different, who worshipped differently than most Canadians, but who needed help, the former Calgary mayor says.
Edmonton
-
Alberta's electric system restored after temporary switch to emergency power reserves
The Alberta Electric System Operator triggered a grid alert early Tuesday evening, switching to its emergency reserves for several hours.
-
Fuel prices on the rise in Alberta
Drivers in Canada are once again feeling the financial pinch of rising fuel prices, and the nation's energy centre, Alberta, is no exception.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: Warmest day of a warm week
Our late-September warm spell peaks today.
Vancouver
-
'I'll stab you': Violent carjacking attempt leads to arrest, Kelowna Mounties say
Kelowna Mounties say they arrested a suspect who allegedly assaulted three family members during a violent carjacking attempt this week.
-
Indigenous man, granddaughter who were wrongly handcuffed to make announcement in complaint against police
An Indigenous man and his granddaughter who were wrongly handcuffed outside a Vancouver Bank of Montreal branch will make a major announcement in their human rights complaint against the city's police department Wednesday.
-
Update on fall respiratory viruses coming with B.C.'s top health officials
B.C.'s top health officials are expected to give an update Wednesday, outlining the latest information on fall respiratory viruses.