Crossing guard shortage impacting multiple Woodstock crossings

The City of Woodstock said it will be temporarily closing three crossing guard locations ahead of the upcoming school year due to a shortage of available staff.

On Friday the city made the announcement – just shy of two weeks before students are set to return to school.

According to the city, the current labour market, the retirement of several former crossing guards and demand for this service are contributing to the issue.

In a media release, the city said it had chosen the three locations due to the proximity of nearby traffic lights and pedestrian crossovers that can “help students and their families cross the street safely.”

"Our top priority is the safety of students and our staff, so it’s disappointing to be in this position,” said Sunayana Katikapalli, deputy clerk for the City of Woodstock. “We just don’t have enough guards to ensure we can reliably deliver the same level of service without cutting back the number of locations.”

The affected locations are:

Mill Street and Albert Street

Simcoe Street and Brock Street

Parkinson Road and Ferguson Drive

The City is also developing resources to share with the schools, including maps showing alternate routes and videos on how to safely cross streets using the traffic infrastructure.

Each new school year the city said it is getting additional requests from schools to add new crossing locations.

To address this, the city will be undertaking a comprehensive review of all crossing guard locations this fall.

The review will evaluate the current locations based on the recent growth of the city, updated student and traffic counts and changes to traffic signal infrastructure.

“As students head back to school this September, we’d like to remind everyone that we all have a role to play in keeping our community safe,” added Katikapalli. “We’re asking drivers to drive carefully and use extreme caution when driving during peak student travel times.”