

CTV Kitchener





A crossing guard was taken to hospital with serious injuries Thursday morning after being hit by a vehicle while helping kids cross a busy Kitchener street.

The collision brought emergency crews to the intersection of Westmount Road and Greenbrook Drive just after 9 a.m. on Thursday.

The intersection was closed to traffic as of 11:30 a.m. as police investigated the collision. A car inside the police tape appeared to have a smashed windshield and a safety vest. A baseball cap could be seen on the ground in front of the vehicle.

Witnesses told CTV News that the female crossing guard was helping children across the intersection at the time of the collision. No students were injured, according to a spokesperson for the Waterloo Region District School Board.

Police said the vehicle that hit the guard was being driven northbound on Westmount by an 80-year-old woman.

The guard's injuries are not considered life-threatening.