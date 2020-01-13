KITCHENER -- Police are investigating after a pickup truck allegedly hit a crossing guard and drove off.

It happened just before 8 a.m. on Friday near Snyder's Road West and Brenneman Drive in Wilmot, near Sir Adam Beck Public School.

The woman was walking in the area when the black pickup truck reportedly encroached into the crosswalk and hit her.

The vehicle then drove off.

Police say the crossing guard suffered minor injuries in the crash.

They're still investigating and are asking anyone with information to contact police. If you'd rather stay anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers instead at 1-800-222-8477.