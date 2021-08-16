GUELPH -- A lieutenant is set to finish cross-country bike ride to raise awareness for Canadian Veterans' mental health in Guelph on Monday night.

Nova Scotia-based second lieutenant Catherine De Vaal began her journey on July 31 in Greenwood, N.S., in honour of her late friend Cpl. Alexandra Otis.

Otis, whose family lived in Guelph, died by suicide in 2019. A memorial bench is located in Royal City Park in her honour.

De Vaal's 17-day, 1,800-kilometre bicycle ride will wrap up at the bench on Monday night. Her goal is to raise $5,000 for the Canadian Mental Health Association of Nova Scotia.

According to the CMHA, about one-fifth of Canadian Veterans experience a diagnosed mental disorder at some time in their lives, including depression, post-traumatic stress disorder and anxiety.