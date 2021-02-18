Advertisement
Criminal negligence charges laid in child's death in Brantford
Published Thursday, February 18, 2021 5:49PM EST
(David Imrie / CTV Kitchener)
Share:
KITCHENER -- Brantford police say two people have been charged with criminal negligence following the death of a young child.
Police started investigating the death inside a home on Feb. 12.
Two of the child's relatives have been charged with criminal negligence causing death.
Police won't release any further information due to a publication ban.